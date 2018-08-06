Melissa Moffitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Moffitt, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa Moffitt, MA is a Counselor in Parker, CO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 19731 E Pikes Peak Ave Ste 206, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 805-4004
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Melissa Moffitt for 8 months. From the time I started my sessions with her to the time they ended, she was so helpful. She has a very welcoming approach and makes you feel very comfortable to talk too. I wouldn't have wanted anyone else to speak too, I recommend seeing her if you are in need of someone!
About Melissa Moffitt, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1326154402
Frequently Asked Questions
