Melissa Minor, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS.
Jackson Hinds Comp Hlth. Ctr Dental Mo3502 W Northside Dr, Jackson, MS 39213 Directions (601) 364-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Ms. Minor is very thorough and kind. She explains everything so I could understand it. She is amazing and sometimes is in high demand because of her knowledge. Definitely coming back.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1588025373
Melissa Minor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Minor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Minor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Minor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Minor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Minor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.