Melissa Michel, LPC

Psychotherapy
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melissa Michel, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Upper Saint Clair, PA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    1580 McLaughlin Run Rd Ste 214, Upper Saint Clair, PA 15241

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Family Counseling
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Grief
Group Psychotherapy
Individual Adult Psychotherapy
Individual Therapy
LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Separation Anxiety
Stress
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 30, 2018
    I was Melissa's patient a while back before she moved offices. I really appreciated how thorough and understanding she is. Sometimes she would go a bit off topic and I would wonder if we were in therapy at all, but overall I loved having her as a therapist!
    lazarus19 — May 30, 2018
    Photo: Melissa Michel, LPC
    About Melissa Michel, LPC

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902114010
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Chatham University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pittsburgh, Main
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Michel, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Michel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa Michel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Michel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Melissa Michel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Michel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Michel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Michel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

