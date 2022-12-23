Overview

Melissa McClenahan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Idaho State Univertiy Physician Assistant Program and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Melissa McClenahan works at Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian in Boise, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.