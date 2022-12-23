Melissa McClenahan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa McClenahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa McClenahan, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa McClenahan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Idaho State Univertiy Physician Assistant Program and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian222 N 2nd St Ste 115, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 505-0362Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7279
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Melissa was terrific, very professional, compassionate and gentle. She made me feel very comfortable in dealing with my urologic issues in a male / female health care relationship. I would highly recommend Melissa to anyone with urology issues looking for the best medical care.
About Melissa McClenahan, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Idaho State Univertiy Physician Assistant Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa McClenahan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa McClenahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Melissa McClenahan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa McClenahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa McClenahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa McClenahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.