Melissa McCarter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa McCarter, APN
Offers telehealth
Melissa McCarter, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Sharon R. Burnside M.d. PC6906 Kingston Pike Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 588-4044
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Ms. McCarter for about 2 years now and I cannot recommend her enough. She is kind and compassionate, but also quick and very knowledgeable about what she does. I have had to switch around my prescriptions multiple times to find the right mixture, and every time she is very understanding of my symptoms and eager to help me find the right fit. Great experience!
About Melissa McCarter, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356305106
Melissa McCarter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Melissa McCarter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa McCarter.
