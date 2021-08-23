See All Nurse Practitioners in Knoxville, TN
Melissa McCarter, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (17)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Melissa McCarter, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Melissa McCarter works at Laurel Management in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sharon R. Burnside M.d. PC
    6906 Kingston Pike Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37919 (865) 588-4044
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 23, 2021
    I have been seeing Ms. McCarter for about 2 years now and I cannot recommend her enough. She is kind and compassionate, but also quick and very knowledgeable about what she does. I have had to switch around my prescriptions multiple times to find the right mixture, and every time she is very understanding of my symptoms and eager to help me find the right fit. Great experience!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Melissa McCarter, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356305106
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa McCarter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa McCarter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa McCarter works at Laurel Management in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Melissa McCarter’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Melissa McCarter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa McCarter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa McCarter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa McCarter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

