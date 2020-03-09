See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Stockton, CA
Melissa Marvin, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Melissa Marvin, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stockton, CA. 

Melissa Marvin works at Melissa K Marvin Dba United Counseling Center in Stockton, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melissa K Marvin Dba United Counseling Center
    829 Rosemarie Ln Ste G, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 610-9330

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Melissa Marvin, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1831532191
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melissa Marvin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Melissa Marvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melissa Marvin works at Melissa K Marvin Dba United Counseling Center in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Melissa Marvin’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Melissa Marvin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Marvin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Marvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Marvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

