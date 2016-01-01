See All Nurse Practitioners in Hot Springs, AR
Melissa Magby, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Melissa Magby, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR. 

Melissa Magby works at CHI St. Vincent Clinic Pediatrics - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Pediatrics - Hot Springs
    225 McAuley Ct, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 321-2546
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Melissa Magby, APRN

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699961458
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Melissa Magby, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Magby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Melissa Magby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melissa Magby works at CHI St. Vincent Clinic Pediatrics - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Melissa Magby’s profile.

Melissa Magby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Magby.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Magby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Magby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

