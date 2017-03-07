See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Colorectal Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Melissa Lunsford, FNP is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. 

Melissa Lunsford works at North Carolina Surgery at Wakefield in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    North Carolina Surgery at Wakefield
    11200 Governor Manly Way, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-7874
    North Carolina Surgery at Cary
    1505 SW Cary Pkwy, Cary, NC 27511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-7874

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 07, 2017
    I had unexpected colon surgery in November 2016, and when I met Melissa in the hospital prior to my surgery, I immediately felt very comforted and assured that she would make sure that any request or concern of mine would be addressed immediately, and that proved to be true. I was deeply reassured by Melissa's genuine care and concern, as well as her professional knowledge and acumen. The team of Dr. Strouch, my primary surgeon, Dr. Altom, who assisted, and Melissa Lunsford is top notch.
    Martha M in Raleigh, NC — Mar 07, 2017
    About Melissa Lunsford, FNP

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336598952
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • WATTS SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Lunsford, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Lunsford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa Lunsford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Lunsford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Melissa Lunsford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Lunsford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Lunsford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Lunsford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

