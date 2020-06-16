See All Nurse Practitioners in Covington, LA
Melissa Lumpkin, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Melissa Lumpkin, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Covington, LA. 

Melissa Lumpkin works at Lakeview Circle Primary Care in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakeview Regional Physician Group LLC
    130 Lakeview Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 892-6858
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 16, 2020
    I highly recommend Melissa Lumpkin, FNP for your Primary Health Care needs. She is very easy to communicate with and offers a relaxed atmosphere. Melissa’s office is clean, the staff is friendly and my visits have been very timely. Should you have health needs of a specialized nature, you can not do better than the Lakeview Regional Group. I am pleased to recommend Melissa Lumpkin.
    Marshall Taylor — Jun 16, 2020
    About Melissa Lumpkin, FNP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1306181466
    NPI Number
