Melissa Lozano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Lozano
Overview
Melissa Lozano is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL.
Melissa Lozano works at
Locations
Family Care Specialists8150 SW Highway 200 Ste 400, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 861-1667
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm totally satisfied with the care & attention I receive from Melissa. I trust her judgment and diagnoses.
About Melissa Lozano
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417227034
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Lozano accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Lozano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Melissa Lozano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Lozano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Lozano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Lozano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.