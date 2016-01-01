See All Urologists in Lexington, NC
Melissa Johnson, FNP is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, NC. 

Melissa Johnson works at Novant Health Davidson Urology - Lexington in Lexington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Davidson Urology Lexington
    106 W Medical Park Dr Ste A, Lexington, NC 27292
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    • Urology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1043440951
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

