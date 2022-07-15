See All Nurse Practitioners in Mesa, AZ
Melissa Lesaar, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melissa Lesaar, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ. 

Melissa Lesaar works at Barefoot Chiropractic & Wellness in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barefoot Chiropractic & Wellness
    2919 S Ellsworth Rd Ste 109, Mesa, AZ 85212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 530-3411
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Jul 15, 2022
    Melissa is top notch!! She was the only reason I stayed with doc Ranson as she was the only person in the building that seemed to actually care. Always listened, answered questions and never made me feel rushed... 10/10 would recommend.
    Jesse — Jul 15, 2022
    About Melissa Lesaar, FNP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1326454810
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Lesaar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Lesaar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Lesaar works at Barefoot Chiropractic & Wellness in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Melissa Lesaar’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Melissa Lesaar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Lesaar.

