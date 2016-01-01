See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Melissa Lee Kung, OD

Optometry
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Melissa Lee Kung, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Lee Kung works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Medical College of Cornell
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2020
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Melissa Lee Kung, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063481000
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Lee Kung, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee Kung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee Kung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee Kung works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lee Kung’s profile.

    Dr. Lee Kung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee Kung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee Kung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee Kung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

