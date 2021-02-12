Melissa Lanza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Lanza
Overview
Melissa Lanza is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3700 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 980-6103
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
NP Lanza listened to all my symptoms and gave me a regimen to follow of vitamins and prescription which are helping me alot.
About Melissa Lanza
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386836104
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Lanza accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Lanza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Melissa Lanza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Lanza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Lanza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Lanza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.