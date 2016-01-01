Melissa Lachowitzer, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Lachowitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Lachowitzer, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa Lachowitzer, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk River, MN.
Melissa Lachowitzer works at
Locations
1
North Memorial Health Clinic - Elk River800 Freeport Ave NW # 100, Elk River, MN 55330 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- AARP
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
About Melissa Lachowitzer, CNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1679977698
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Lachowitzer accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Melissa Lachowitzer using Healthline FindCare.
Melissa Lachowitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Lachowitzer works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Lachowitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Lachowitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.