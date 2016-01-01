See All Family Doctors in Elk River, MN
Melissa Lachowitzer, CNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melissa Lachowitzer, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk River, MN. 

Melissa Lachowitzer works at North Memorial Podiatry in Elk River, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Memorial Health Clinic - Elk River
    800 Freeport Ave NW # 100, Elk River, MN 55330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health
    • AARP
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    About Melissa Lachowitzer, CNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679977698
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Lachowitzer, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Lachowitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa Lachowitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Lachowitzer works at North Memorial Podiatry in Elk River, MN. View the full address on Melissa Lachowitzer’s profile.

    Melissa Lachowitzer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Lachowitzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Lachowitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Lachowitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

