Melissa Kuznar, LPC

Psychotherapy
Overview

Melissa Kuznar, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Plymouth, MI. 

Melissa Kuznar works at Kuznar Psychology For Wellness & Well-Being in Plymouth, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Northville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sollars and Associates Integrative Counseling and Psychological Services
    496 W Ann Arbor Trl Ste 202, Plymouth, MI 48170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 243-4386
    Sollars and Associates Integrated Counseling and Psychological Services
    27780 Novi Rd Ste 244, Novi, MI 48377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 243-4386
    Melissa Kuznar, MA, LPC, NT
    18600 Northville Rd # 400C, Northville, MI 48168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 243-4386

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
Borderline Personality Disorder
Child and Adolescent Development
Childhood Depression
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Comorbid Psychiatric Disorders
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Divorce
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Family Counseling
Family Psychotherapy
Fatigue
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy
Hoarding
  • View other providers who treat Hoarding
Individual Therapy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Life Coaching
Major Depressive Disorder
Marital and Family Psychotherapy
Marital Counseling
Marriage Break-Up
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Personality Disorders
Phase of Life Problem
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Postpartum Depression
Pregnancy
Prenatal Care and Counseling
Psychodynamic Therapy
Psychoeducation
Psychological Counseling
Psychological Disorders
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Schizoaffective Disorder
School Refusal
Self-Harm
Separation Anxiety
Social Anxiety Disorder
Social Phobia
Somatic Pain
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management
Suicidal Ideation
Treatment of Mood Disorders
Workplace Depression
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Melissa Kuznar, LPC

    • Psychotherapy
    • English
    • 1649720111
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State University
