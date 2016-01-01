See All Pediatricians in Baxter, MN
Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
Melissa Knopik, APRN is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baxter, MN. 

Melissa Knopik works at Essentia Health Urgent Care-Baxter in Baxter, MN. They are accepting new patients.

    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Baxter Clinic
    13060 Isle Dr, Baxter, MN 56425
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Pediatrics
    English
    Female
    1386274918
    Hospital Affiliations

    Essentia Health-Fargo

