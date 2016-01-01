Melissa Kieffer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Kieffer
Overview
Melissa Kieffer is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA.
Melissa Kieffer works at
Locations
-
1
Baart Community Healthcare1926 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 353-1140
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Kieffer?
About Melissa Kieffer
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1922406149
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Kieffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Kieffer works at
Melissa Kieffer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Kieffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Kieffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Kieffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.