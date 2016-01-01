Melissa Kelly, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Kelly, PA-C
Overview
Melissa Kelly, PA-C is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Kelly works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pediatric Allergy & Immunology - Carmel6331 Carmel Rd Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 908-2918
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Kelly?
About Melissa Kelly, PA-C
- Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
- English
- Female
- 1760865083
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Kelly accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Kelly works at
Melissa Kelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.