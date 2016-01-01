Melissa Kelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Kelly, LMFT
Overview
Melissa Kelly, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Rocky Hill, CT.
Melissa Kelly works at
Locations

1
Healing Through Hope LLC21 New Britain Ave Ste 215, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 529-8977
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Kelly?
About Melissa Kelly, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1487708384
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Kelly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Melissa Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.