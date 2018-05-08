See All Psychologists in Henderson, NV
Overview

Dr. Melissa Kalodner, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant University.

Dr. Kalodner works at Dr. Melissa F Kalodner in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Melissa F Kalodner
    10120 S Eastern Ave # 225, Henderson, NV 89052 (702) 492-1232

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Asperger Syndrome
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Asperger Syndrome
Autism

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Encopresis Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 08, 2018
    My child has been seeing Dr. K for 9 months. He has opened up so much with her and has been able to use the techniques she has worked with him on his own. We have seen a great improvement and are pleased with all the work Dr. K has put into our child.
    — May 08, 2018
    About Dr. Melissa Kalodner, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730113168
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Alliant University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stockton State College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Kalodner, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalodner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalodner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalodner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalodner works at Dr. Melissa F Kalodner in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Kalodner’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalodner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalodner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalodner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalodner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

