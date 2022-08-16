See All Podiatric Surgeons in Independence, MO
Dr. Melissa Journot, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Dr. Melissa Journot, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Journot works at Greiner Orthopedics in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans.

    Greiner Orthopedics
    Greiner Orthopedics
19201 E Valley View Pkwy Ste C, Independence, MO 64055
(816) 317-5070
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    9:00am - 4:00pm

  St. Mary's Medical Center

Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acute Exertional Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Chronic Exertional Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bone Problems Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem

    Aug 16, 2022
    Dr. Juno is absolutely amazing! Very caring. She made sure that my pain was addressed and taken care of one way or another! Absolutely would go back if needed to!!
    Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    7 years of experience
    English
    1497106330
    Virginia Mason Sports Medicine Fellowship
    Truman Medical Center-Lakewood, Kansas City, Mo
    Des Moines University, College Of Podiatric Medicine
    University Of Northern Iowa
    Dr. Melissa Journot, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Journot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Journot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Journot works at Greiner Orthopedics in Independence, MO.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Journot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Journot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Journot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

