Melissa Humphreys has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Humphreys, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa Humphreys, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 E Market St Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 852-8953
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Humphreys?
She has Drive & Compassion .She gets Answers when Others Neglected Me.-Very knowledgeable takes time to diagnose me .I have a ton of problems with my ankle replacement. Stenosis and bulging discs in my back. and mental issues, If she didn't know she found the best remedy. Nothing Intimidates her .I'm glad I got her as my Doctor. I CAN GET IN TOUCH WITH HER, when you have to wait for a return call that doesn't happen.
About Melissa Humphreys, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215993969
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Humphreys accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Humphreys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Melissa Humphreys. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Humphreys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Humphreys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Humphreys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.