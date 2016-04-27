See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Melissa Humphreys, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melissa Humphreys, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    300 E Market St Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 852-8953
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Melissa Humphreys, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215993969
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Humphreys has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Humphreys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Melissa Humphreys. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Humphreys.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Humphreys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Humphreys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

