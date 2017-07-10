Melissa Humburg is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Humburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Humburg
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa Humburg is a Nurse Practitioner in Carmel, IN.
Melissa Humburg works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Carmel Primary Care13400 N Meridian St Ste 302, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 415-6050
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough. She referred my husband to the appropriate specialty physicians that he needed. Melissa took her time with my family and I. I trust her to see any of my friends or family.
About Melissa Humburg
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841745577
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Humburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
