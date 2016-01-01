Dr. Melissa Hopper, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Hopper, PSY.D is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from BIOLA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
KU Wichita Pediatrics - Carriage620 N Carriage Pkwy, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 669-8545SundayClosed
- Wesley Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Metropolitan State Hospital
- BIOLA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hopper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hopper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.