Melissa Hernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Hernandez, NP
Overview
Melissa Hernandez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Melissa Hernandez works at
Locations
Babcock Health & Wellness Clinic6423 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 544-5715
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Melissa Hernandez, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306028964
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Hernandez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Hernandez works at
Melissa Hernandez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.