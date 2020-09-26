See All Dermatologists in Powell, TN
Dermatology
Melissa Headrick, NP is a Dermatologist in Powell, TN. 

Melissa Headrick works at Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Powell, TN with other offices in Farragut, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    7557 Dannaher Dr, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-2547
    Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    11416 Grigsby Chapel Rd, Farragut, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-2547

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Cold Sore
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Cold Sore

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 26, 2020
    I’ve been seeing Melissa for several years. She is always so pleasant and caring. She takes extra time with you to make sure you understand your treatment. My sister and I drive an hour to Farragut to see her. She’s worth every mile. I always feel so at ease with her. The scheduling lady was great today. She made an extra effort to schedule my sister and I together, so we would make one trip for both.
    Teresa L. — Sep 26, 2020
    About Melissa Headrick, NP

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1568600062
