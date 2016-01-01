Melissa Harms, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Harms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Harms, NP
Overview
Melissa Harms, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Melissa Harms works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Enderly Park3250 Freedom Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208 Directions (704) 610-7354
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Harms?
About Melissa Harms, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1912558388
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Melissa Harms using Healthline FindCare.
Melissa Harms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Harms works at
Melissa Harms has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Harms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Harms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Harms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.