Melissa Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Hall
Overview
Melissa Hall is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Melissa Hall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hospice of Chattanooga4355 Highway 58 Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37416 Directions (423) 892-4289
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Hall?
About Melissa Hall
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215032230
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Hall accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Hall works at
4 patients have reviewed Melissa Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.