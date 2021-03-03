Melissa Guilbeau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Guilbeau, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa Guilbeau, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 215 Rue Fontaine Ste 108, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 889-3682
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She has always been very helpful anytime I call or have question's. She is very knowledgeable at what she does.. I am very thankful to have found her as my NP..
About Melissa Guilbeau, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952407728
Frequently Asked Questions
