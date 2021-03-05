Melissa Godar, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Godar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Godar, FNP
Overview
Melissa Godar, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chesterfield, MO.
Locations
St. Louis Women's Healthcare Group16216 Baxter Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 449-4700
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
The most thorough wellness exam I’ve had in awhile. She listens and took her time to explain everything. I am very pleased with my care and would recommend Melissa to anyone.
About Melissa Godar, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912383274
Melissa Godar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Godar accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Godar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Melissa Godar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Godar.
