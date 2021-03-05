See All Nurse Practitioners in Chesterfield, MO
Melissa Godar, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Melissa Godar, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chesterfield, MO. 

Melissa Godar works at St. Louis Women's Healthcare Group in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Louis Women's Healthcare Group
    16216 Baxter Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 449-4700
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 05, 2021
    The most thorough wellness exam I’ve had in awhile. She listens and took her time to explain everything. I am very pleased with my care and would recommend Melissa to anyone.
    Satisfied patient — Mar 05, 2021
    About Melissa Godar, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912383274
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Godar, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Godar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa Godar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Godar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Godar works at St. Louis Women's Healthcare Group in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Melissa Godar’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Melissa Godar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Godar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Godar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Godar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

