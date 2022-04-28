Dr. Melissa Franks, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Franks, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Melissa Franks, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Greensburg, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Northgate Sq, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 454-0716
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Franks and her assistant, Alex, were so down to earth and genuine. I am a person who appreciates straight talk and straight answers, and not only did they provide that, they explained information to me that had not been well-communicated by other agencies and offices.
About Dr. Melissa Franks, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Franks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franks.
