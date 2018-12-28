See All Nurse Practitioners in San Francisco, CA
Overview

Melissa Fesler, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in San Francisco, CA. 

Melissa Fesler works at Union Square Medical Associates in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Union Square Medical Associates
    450 Sutter St Rm 1504, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 399-1035

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Melissa Fesler, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902219009
Frequently Asked Questions

Melissa Fesler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Melissa Fesler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melissa Fesler works at Union Square Medical Associates in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Melissa Fesler’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Melissa Fesler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Fesler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Fesler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Fesler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

