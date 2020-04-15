Melissa Encinas, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Encinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Encinas, PA-C
Overview
Melissa Encinas, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Melissa Encinas works at
Locations
-
1
Diamond Hill Medical Center PA2223 NE 28th St, Fort Worth, TX 76106 Directions (817) 624-3211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Encinas?
Excellent! She is the only reason I go to DHMC
About Melissa Encinas, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306148614
Education & Certifications
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Encinas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Encinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Encinas works at
Melissa Encinas speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Melissa Encinas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Encinas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Encinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Encinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.