Melissa Edwards accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Edwards, NP
Overview
Melissa Edwards, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Irvine, CA.
Melissa Edwards works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Progeny Psychiatric Group17782 Cowan, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (949) 722-7118Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Progeny Psychiatric Clinic - Dana Point33971 Selva Rd Ste 150, Dana Point, CA 92629 Directions (949) 503-3851Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Edwards?
About Melissa Edwards, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598252173
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Edwards works at
Melissa Edwards has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.