Melissa Edwards, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Edwards, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa Edwards, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Decatur, IL.
Melissa Edwards works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HSHS Medical Group Family & Sports Medicine - Mt. Zion4965 E Lost Bridge Rd, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 864-5531Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hshs Holy Family Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Edwards?
Melissa is thorough and caring! She spoke to me like a person. I appreciate it!
About Melissa Edwards, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578073680
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Edwards has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Edwards accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Edwards works at
4 patients have reviewed Melissa Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.