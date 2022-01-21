See All Nurse Practitioners in Decatur, IL
Melissa Edwards, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Melissa Edwards, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melissa Edwards, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Decatur, IL. 

Melissa Edwards works at HSHS Medical Group - Decatur in Decatur, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group Family & Sports Medicine - Mt. Zion
    4965 E Lost Bridge Rd, Decatur, IL 62521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 864-5531
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hshs Holy Family Hospital
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2022
    Melissa is thorough and caring! She spoke to me like a person. I appreciate it!
    Maddie — Jan 21, 2022
    Photo: Melissa Edwards, APRN
    About Melissa Edwards, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578073680
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Edwards, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa Edwards has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Edwards works at HSHS Medical Group - Decatur in Decatur, IL. View the full address on Melissa Edwards’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Melissa Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Edwards.

