Melissa Caplan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Caplan, PA-C
Overview
Melissa Caplan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Marietta, GA.
Melissa Caplan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Georgia Cancer Specialists I PC340 Kennestone Hospital Blvd Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 281-5100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Caplan?
About Melissa Caplan, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1174501274
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Caplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Caplan works at
Melissa Caplan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Caplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Caplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Caplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.