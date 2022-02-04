Melissa Donahue has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Donahue, FNP
Overview
Melissa Donahue, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3900 St Francis Way Ste 220, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 428-5950
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I developed COVID "Pneumonua," and because I was approaching critical condition, Melissa even drove me to the hospital ER and waited with me until I was safe on a unit upstairs. She definitely understand the COVID19 virus and has researched a wide variety of procedures, medications and supplements to ensure recovery for her patients. I cannot be certain I would have survived had Melissa not provided excellent care. I am beyond thankful for her dedication to superior care.
About Melissa Donahue, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578086484
Melissa Donahue accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Donahue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Melissa Donahue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Donahue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Donahue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Donahue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.