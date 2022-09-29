See All Urologists in Naperville, IL
Melissa Dezoute, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Melissa Dezoute, PA

Urology
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Melissa Dezoute, PA is an Urology Specialist in Naperville, IL. 

Melissa Dezoute works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    100 Spalding Dr Ste 110, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Melissa Dezoute?

    Sep 29, 2022
    She was professional and patient when I visited her. Provided her knowledge of what we need.
    — Sep 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Melissa Dezoute, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Melissa Dezoute, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Melissa Dezoute to family and friends

    Melissa Dezoute's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Melissa Dezoute

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Melissa Dezoute, PA.

    About Melissa Dezoute, PA

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669814349
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Dezoute, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Dezoute is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa Dezoute has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Dezoute has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Dezoute works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Melissa Dezoute’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Melissa Dezoute. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Dezoute.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Dezoute, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Dezoute appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Melissa Dezoute, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.