Melissa Devries, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa Devries, APRN is a Registered Nurse in West Valley, UT.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5373 W Lake Park Blvd, West Valley, UT 84120 Directions (801) 902-8080
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Melissa Devries, APRN
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1306136353
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Devries has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Devries accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Devries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Melissa Devries. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Devries.
