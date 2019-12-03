See All Clinical Psychologists in Fresno, CA
Melissa Dearing, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Melissa Dearing, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Melissa Dearing, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresno, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    1141 W Shaw Ave Ste 203, Fresno, CA 93711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 449-2730

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Melissa Dearing?

Dec 03, 2019
Very sincere , thorough , and knows her field. Growth beyond the expected has been made within myself and continuously am surprising myself with how much more there is to be had.
— Dec 03, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Melissa Dearing, PSY
How would you rate your experience with Melissa Dearing, PSY?
  • Likelihood of recommending Melissa Dearing to family and friends

Melissa Dearing's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Melissa Dearing

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Melissa Dearing, PSY.

About Melissa Dearing, PSY

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1760403950
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melissa Dearing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Melissa Dearing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Dearing.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Dearing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Dearing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Melissa Dearing, PSY?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.