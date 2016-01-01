Melissa Darnell accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Darnell, LMFT
Overview
Melissa Darnell, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Melissa Darnell works at
Locations
-
1
Health Group Psychological Services Inc.8580 Utica Ave Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 944-1717
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Darnell?
About Melissa Darnell, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1447396874
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Darnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Darnell works at
Melissa Darnell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Darnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Darnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Darnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.