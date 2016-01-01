Dr. Melissa Cuan, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Cuan, OD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Cuan, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, NC.
Dr. Cuan works at
Locations
Eyecarecenter315 Western Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (844) 206-4875
Eyecarecenter4107 Oleander Dr Ste B, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (844) 206-5772
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Cuan, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.