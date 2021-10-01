Melissa Cannon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Cannon, PA-C
Overview
Melissa Cannon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Athens, GA.
Melissa Cannon works at
Locations
Joy B Chastain MD1500 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 3000, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 543-1335
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Cannon?
Excellence! Very easy to talk to and professional. Made my visit enjoyable.
About Melissa Cannon, PA-C
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Melissa Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Cannon.
