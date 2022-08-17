Melissa Burkhardt, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Burkhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Burkhardt, CNM
Overview
Melissa Burkhardt, CNM is a Midwife in Vandalia, OH.
Melissa Burkhardt works at
Locations
Women's Health Specialists & Midwives of Dayton in Vandalia680 Aviator Ct, Vandalia, OH 45377 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I wish all of my medical providers were as kind and caring as Melissa Burkhardt
About Melissa Burkhardt, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Burkhardt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Burkhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Melissa Burkhardt using Healthline FindCare.
Melissa Burkhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Melissa Burkhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Burkhardt.
