Melissa Buksa, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Melissa Buksa, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH. 

Melissa Buksa works at Trinity Professional Group in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Professional Group
    4100 Johnson Rd Ste 207, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Melissa Buksa, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1912168469
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center West

