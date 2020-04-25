Melissa Bravo, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Bravo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Bravo, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa Bravo, LPC is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Salem, OR.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 835 Saginaw St S, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (971) 218-7351
- 2 1193 Royvonne Ave SE Ste 11, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (971) 218-7351
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Melissa has helped our family for years. I don’t understand someone’s comment about staff being rude since it is just her but as a therapist she has seen my teenager for years and has always been respectful to me and my family. She is a great therapist.
About Melissa Bravo, LPC
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- English
- 1134350564
Education & Certifications
- Oregon State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Bravo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Bravo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Bravo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Melissa Bravo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Bravo.
