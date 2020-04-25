See All Psychologists in Salem, OR
Melissa Bravo, LPC

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melissa Bravo, LPC is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Salem, OR. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    835 Saginaw St S, Salem, OR 97302 (971) 218-7351
    1193 Royvonne Ave SE Ste 11, Salem, OR 97302 (971) 218-7351

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Depressive Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 25, 2020
    Melissa has helped our family for years. I don’t understand someone’s comment about staff being rude since it is just her but as a therapist she has seen my teenager for years and has always been respectful to me and my family. She is a great therapist.
    Melissa Bravo, LPC
    About Melissa Bravo, LPC

    Specialties
    • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134350564
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Oregon State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Bravo, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Bravo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa Bravo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Bravo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Melissa Bravo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Bravo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Bravo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Bravo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

