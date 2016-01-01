See All Nurse Practitioners in Charlotte, NC
Overview

Melissa Blakeney, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. 

Melissa Blakeney works at Cumberland Medical Center - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cumberland Medical Center - Randolph
    501 Billingsley Rd Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 444-2400
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Melissa Blakeney, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699916262
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Blakeney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Blakeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Blakeney works at Cumberland Medical Center - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Melissa Blakeney’s profile.

    Melissa Blakeney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Blakeney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Blakeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Blakeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

