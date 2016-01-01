See All Nurse Practitioners in West Columbia, SC
Melissa Blackmon

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Overview

Melissa Blackmon is a Nurse Practitioner in West Columbia, SC. 

Melissa Blackmon works at Lexington Brain and Spine Institute in West Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Brain and Spine Institute
    222 E Medical Ln, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 935-8410
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Melissa Blackmon

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1477816668
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Blackmon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Blackmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Blackmon works at Lexington Brain and Spine Institute in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Melissa Blackmon’s profile.

    Melissa Blackmon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Blackmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Blackmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Blackmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

