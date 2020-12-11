Dr. Melissa Black, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Black, OD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Black, OD is an Optometrist in Venice, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 101 Capri Isles Blvd Ste 101, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 485-4868
2
William H Dillon O.d. D.o. PA1435 E Venice Ave Unit 110, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 485-4868
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Loved the entire staff and Dr Black. Loved the process they have set in place ... recommended my husband and he will be seeing Dr Black next March.
About Dr. Melissa Black, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1457301921
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
